Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'Bad luck' and poor timing: Banned driver cops another stint in passenger seat

By Staff Reporters
May 23 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "foolish" man has been taken off the road for more time after he got behind the wheel days before his ban was to be lifted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.