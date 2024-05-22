Record number seeking help as cost of living crisis hits hard at the checkout

"I walk in on a Monday and there's nothing left on the shelves."
Those are the words of Foodcare Orange coordinator Tim Mordue who revealed the number of people seeking their help is at its highest ever level.
The not-for-profit organisation located in March Street is open between Tuesday and Friday each week and offers residents subsidised essentials like food and toiletries.
Mr Mordue said the most recent figures showed they get roughly 1000 transactions each month.
This is a 30 per cent increase on the same time 12 months prior and the highest number of customers ever seen by the organisation.
With each transaction accounting for a single household, that's tens of thousands of breakfasts, lunches and dinners Foodcare is making possible each year.
"You can see it growing. The demand is going up and up. Everyone's dollar is not going as far as it used to," Mr Mordue said when asked how the cost of living crisis was impacting those seeking help.
Although he prefers not to be in the shop during opening hours for fear he'll "get in the way" of the more experienced volunteers, the times he is around reiterate just how valued Foodcare is.
"A lot of our customers are homeless, living rough or fleeing domestic violence and have nothing left on their back," Mr Mordue added.
"People are grateful and appreciative. 99.9 per cent of customers are just happy we exist."
Foodcare relies on donations from members of the community, deals with major supermarkets and Foodbank Australia to keep their shelves stocked.
It's not as easy as one might hope though.
"It's a bit of a lottery ordering from Foodbank," Mr Mordue said.
"I always go to the fresh food items first and try to get those, but sometimes you'll get to the checkout and they're gone because there are so many different charities."
There are a few different ways to purchase items at Foodcare.
Some rely on vouchers provided by various charities around town, while others pay with cash or card.
Once someone has spent $8, they are entitled to a free loaf of bread as well as various fruits and vegetables laid out on a table at the store's exit.
The Central Western Daily went down to Foodcare on the morning of May 22 and 20 minutes before opening, there was already a line-up of people ready to shop.
The organisation relocated to the more central location from their Glenroi premises in 2019 as the demand for more services grew.
Mr Mordue said demand has continued to grow since then and they have "nearly outgrown" the current space.
With their winter appeal now underway, Foodcare is seeking donations from the community to make sure they can keep up with rising demands.
