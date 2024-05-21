Our region's worst drivers revealed

Are you eligible to have a demerit point wiped off your record?
Senior journalist Riley Krause has dived into transport for NSW data and found out which local government areas across the Central West have the best behaved drivers ... and the worst.
And those drivers in the good books? Well, they can expect a welcome boost on their license very shortly.
Last night our council reporter Will Davis was in the chamber for a heated debate centred around the naming of one of Orange's newest roads.
And despite almost a third of votes from the public overwhelmingly supporting one of the options proposed by council, the councillors have opted for a different name.
One of the attendees at the meeting said: "This is a complete debacle."
The new name has been sent to the NSW Geographical Naming Board for final approval.
Our team is also backing the How Many More campaign launched this week. Our deputy editor Grace Ryan penned this must-read piece looking at the importance of supporting someone battling in a violent relationship.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
