'Problematic' driver fails drug test in city's CBD

A man who tested positive for cannabis behind the wheel has been disqualified for six months.
Tony Chi Tung Wong, 51, of Toongabbie fronted Orange Local Court on Thursday, May 16.
He was unrepresented and pled guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in his system.
According to court documents, around 3.35pm on November 18 2023, Wong was pulled over by police in a laneway off Lords Place for the purposes of a breath test.
When asked to produce a license he stated he couldn't find it and was issued with a penalty notice.
He tested negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis after which he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
He told police he smoked cannabis daily for medicinal purposes, an explanation he offered again to Magistrate David Day in court.
Mr Day proceeded to inform Wong of the lasting effects of cannabis, asking him if he knew how long after it is taken it can be detected.
"I know now. It can be a few days," Wong said.
"It's more than a few days, up to 42 days or six weeks," Mr Day replied.
"Using recreational drugs like cannabis and holding a drivers licence in this state becomes a bit problematic doesn't it?
"If you've used cannabis in the past six weeks it's highly likely you'll be given a court attendance notice.
"If your recreational drug of choice is cannabis you have a problem."
He was disqualified for six months and urged to consult with his general practitioner.
