Funerals can be an emotional and stressful time in general, but with funeral costs continuing to increase, they can also be a difficult time financially. Standard industry funerals can be expensive, costing from $4000 for a basic cremation to around $15,000 for a more elaborate burial.

Costs typically involve things including funeral director fees, transport, coffin, death certificate, burial or cremation, cemetery plot, and other expenses such as a celebrant or clergy, flowers, newspaper notices and the wake. There can also be costs for permits required such as a burial at sea or on private land.

The financial burden of funeral expenses can often add another level of grief to what is typically a troubled time, and if you want to protect your family from your funeral costs, there are ways to prepare in advance.

Savings

Set up a term deposit or savings account separate from your everyday bank account. Remember to tell your family and beneficiaries about it so they can use your savings to pay for your funeral.

Prepaid funeral plans

Prepaid funerals let you choose and pay for your funeral in advance through your local funeral director. The cost of the funeral is calculated at today's prices and doesn't increase over time.

You can pay in full or make a deposit and pay the rest off with regular payments. Different funeral directors offer different packages, so shop around and always get a breakdown of all costs so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Funeral directors must put your money into a registered funeral fund to protect you if they go out of business. With funeral fund rules varying from state to state, you should check whether you can transfer your plan to another funeral director if you move to another state.

Funeral bonds

Funeral bonds are a unique way to save for your funeral. You simply pay a deposit, then make regular payments over time, and your money grows in value with interest.

You can buy a funeral bond from a funeral director, a friendly society or a life insurer, but remember the money can only be used for your funeral, you can't take it out earlier. Many funeral bonds let you choose a funeral director, or you can let your family choose one at the time of your death.



Funeral insurance

With funeral insurance, you're not saving for funeral costs but buying insurance to meet those costs in the future. It does mean you have to keep paying your premiums until you die, or you will no longer be covered, which means in the end the premiums may cost more than the funeral itself. For this reason, it is normal to consider other options before taking out this type of insurance.

Super

If you have superannuation your family may be able to use it pay for your funeral, however it can take time to access the money. This may mean your family will to pay costs upfront and claim it back once your will is finalised.