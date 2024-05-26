What to do if you're in a violent relationship in the Central West

Being in a violent situation is terrifying for the victim. Escaping a domestically violent situation could be one of the most terrifying experiences of someone's life.
ACM have put together this list of services available in Central West NSW for victims and their loved ones to escape domestic and family violence.
The Orchard, Orange has crisis accommodation for families who are escaping violence along with Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services with provides women and their children with immediate specialist support, advocacy, safety planning and access to services including housing, counselling, legal, financial assistance or health services.
The Orchard in Orange also offers Operation Courage Homelessness Service which provides emergency services for women and children experiencing domestic violence.
"Support includes emergency and transitional accommodation, case management for high needs victims, transport to safety, brokerage for emergency needs such as food and sanitary items, safety planning, assistance with victims, compensation and ongoing support, advocacy and referral," The Orchard spokesperson said.
The Stay Home Leaving Violence program helps victims and families stay close to their loved ones.
"Staying Home Leaving Violence is a capacity building program with a focus of remaining safely in your home, to prevent you or your children from becoming homeless or having to move away from your support system of family and friends, and the school and community in which you live," the spokesperson said.
The Orchard is funded by the federal government, the NSW government and local fundraising. At the annual White Tie Ball in Orange during 2023 the community raised $94,000. The event in 2024 will be held on October 12.
The Orchard Orange has supported over 186 women and children since opening in 2020.
The Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre (Connecting Community Services) offers free counselling to women affected by domestic violence.
The service provides a safe environment for you to share and will assist you to find any extra support you need. You can speak to a counsellor confidentially on 6883 2300 and arrange a time to visit in person.
The centre also delivers the Women's Safety Coordination program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women.The program assists victims of domestic and family violence through coordination, case-management, advocacy and navigation.
Women are linked with a local support coordinator in a safe and confidential environment to discuss their experiences and create a safety plan.
Orana Support Service runs the women's refuge in Dubbo. The refuge provides short term emergency accommodation and support in a safe environment for women and children experiencing violence and women and children at risk of homelessness.
Orana Support Service can also assist women and children leaving violent homes with transition properties. Transition properties offer a temporary medium-term housing solution for women and children leaving the refuge and are linked with case managers to help residents find stable, long-term housing.
The organisation also runs a domestic and family violence support group. It offers people an opportunity to discuss their experiences with others who have shared similar experiences, and to learn from each other.
Western Women's Legal Support is a non-profit service that assists women and their children escape the cycle of abuse through free legal help and practical support..
The domestic violence unit was launched in 2015 and provides a holistic service that is trauma-informed, culturally appropriate and non-judgemental. Although based in Dubbo, Western Women's Legal Support services the wider region.
The team of solicitors, caseworkers and Aboriginal community support workers can advise on victim's compensation, AVOs, parenting, child care and protection, child support, divorce, discrimination, credit and debt and police complaints.
Mission Australia facilitates the Staying Home Leaving Violence program in Coonabarabran, Walgett, Brewarrina, Lightning Ridge and Coonamble.
The program is targeted at women aged over 18 years who have separated from a violent partner or family member, and who choose to remain in their own home. Children of these women are also supported by the program.
The organisation is also the provider of the Keeping Women Safe In Their Homes program in Coonamble, Lightning Ridge and Walgett. Like Staying Home Leaving Violence, it is aimed at promoting a victim's housing stability and preventing their homelessness.
CatholicCare Wilcannia Forbes is the Staying Home Leaving Violence provider in the towns of Condobolin, Cowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Lake Cargelligo and Parkes.
The Domestic Violence Line is a 24 hour NSW statewide telephone crisis counselling and referral service for all people identifying as women. Counsellor on the Domestic Violence Line can help you talk to the police and get legal help, get hospital care and family support services, obtain an apprehended violence order, develop a safety plan for you and your children, find emergency accommodation for you and your children.
Provides telephone and online counselling for anyone who is or has experienced sexual violence and their support network.
The national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling service for anyone in Australia who has experienced or is at risk of domestic, sexual or family violence. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Support groups and counselling on relationships for abusive and abused partners.
Supports men who are dealing with family and relationship difficulties 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Men's Referral Service is a men's family violence telephone counselling, information service for men using or at risk of using violent or controlling behaviour.
Telephone, email and web counselling for children and young people 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Counselling for children and young people affected by abuse, 24 hours a day seven days a week.
13YARN is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis support line which provides a culturally safe space for Indigenous people in crisis. The service is available across the country 24 hours a day seven days a week.
QLife provides anonymous, LGBTQIA+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about a range of issues including sexuality, identity, gender and relationships. The webchat and phone service are available from 3:00pm until midnight, seven days a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.