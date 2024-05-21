Alleged stalker follows woman and child before crashing car into tree

A man alleged to have used a vehicle to follow a woman and child, both of whom were on foot, before crashing into a tree and running from the scene has been hit with a string of serious charges.
Around 9.30pm on Friday evening, May 18, NSW Police believe a man and woman travelling together in a car stopped at the intersection of Orange and Dalley streets in Parkes.
Police say the pair were involved in an argument before exiting the vehicle.
It is alleged the man then assaulted the woman multiple times before members of the public intervened. The man then got back into the car.
Reports from authorities also say there was a five-year-old also present.
The woman and child ran from the location when the man allegedly followed the two in the car and mounted the kerb. He hit a tree and then fled the area on foot.
After commencing an investigation into the incident, inquiries led police to Parkes Hospital at about 6am on Monday morning, May 20.
They arrested a 28-year-old male before taking him to Parkes Police Station.
The man will face court charged with multiple alleged domestic violence-related offences, which include:
The man was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court on Monday, May 20. He is due to appear at Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, May 21.
