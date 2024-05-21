Orange ramps up state titles prep with 'dominant' showing on home courts

Orange Netball Association teams have ramped up their preparations for state titles with two winning teams drawing praise.
Age groups ranging from under 11s through to under 17s/opens descended on the Anzac Park courts on Sunday (May 19).
Orange teams performed strongly with the under 14s and under 15s finishing atop their respective ladders while the Orange under 17s played in a carnival in Liverpool, winning division two.
Under 14s coach Caitlyn Harvey said it was nice to watch the girls put their training into practice on the court.
"They went really well and I was pleasantly surprised," she said.
"I feel like we have put a lot of effort into training the last few weeks and trying to build up different combinations on court and it was nice to see it actually come into fruition.
"We have a few new players this year so I was pleased to see them fit nicely into the team. I also got to see a few of my other players step up and lead in various different aspects on court which was nice.
"I don't like to single out anyone in particular as I feel like they all step up to the plate and contribute something different to the team.
"Our defence end was quite dominant for most of the day and it was great to see some team work building and showing some strong full court defence all day."
Under 15s coach Emily Williams said she was impressed with how quickly her team was able to adjust their game from the first match to the last.
"Being our first carnival, I thought the girls played with great intensity, they gelled together amazingly and were able to take on feedback instantly and therefore improved quickly," she said.
"Girls adjusted to new combinations really well and learnt to play with the new ones well. The girls should also be commended on their ability to adjust on court without needing input from me."
Both coaches were excited for state titles in June and July.
"I'm feeling quite positive for state titles, the girls have continued to improve each week and their attitude to improving has been really good in the last few weeks," Williams said.
"The girls are really hungry for the wins and wanting to improve on last year so I'm very much excited to see what the girls have got."
"We haven't attended any Sydney carnivals yet so hard to say how we will go at state titles. Hopefully we can build on last years results this year," Harvey added.
