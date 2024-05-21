Tanya's love for weddings knows no bounds which is why she's taken on a new challenge

Tanya McDonald is a triple threat, just not in the traditional sense.
Rather than act, dance and sing, the Millthorpe businesswoman specialises in making dream weddings come true.
Her venture into the wonderful world of white gowns began in 2014 as a celebrant, before adding master of ceremonies to her CV a few years later.
"It was a natural flow-on," Mrs McDonald said.
"You change outfits, you change into party mode. A professional MC is really important because a couple may feel like it's a great honour for a friend, but it can be stressful."
But after nearly a decade in the industry, it was a chat with well-known wedding photographer Kirsten Cunningham which fuelled her desire to expand the Building Forevers business even more.
With years of experience of organising Millfest to lean back on, Mrs McDonald decided 2024 was the right time to step into the world of wedding coordination.
It didn't take long for her to nab that first client either.
"I was in the process of setting it all up on my website and I was approached by a bride who was in hysterics because it was all just too much for her," she said.
So what exactly does Mrs McDonald do in this newfound role?
In her eyes, it's all about filling in any gaps the soon-to-be wedded couple may have missed or simply don't have time to organise.
And with every wedding telling its very own love story, Mrs McDonald likes to make sure everything from vows to the reception recognise that unique moment.
"I've had one couple choose to do a wedding ritual where he drank beer and she drank Angullong Sav Blanc," she added.
"As long as it's personalised then nobody else is going to have that same ceremony."
So how has Mrs McDonald found the new responsibility?
For a woman who loves love, fair to say she's soaking in every minute.
"It's like planning my own wedding but in the couple's vision," she added.
"I love everything I do."
And for those wanting to book her in as a celebrant or MC, don't worry as Mrs McDonald is still offering up those services alongside or separately to her wedding coordination.
