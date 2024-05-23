Year-long upgrades in central business district 'nearing completion'

This small town's central business district is getting closer and closer to being fully transformed.
Activation works in Molong are nearing a done and dusted stage.
Forecast to lure more visitors in, crews remain on-track for a June finish for Gasworks Lane, with final touches set for Bank Street in the spring months.
As of May, 2024, the town looks different than what it did roughly one year prior.
Cordoned off until works for an all-new car park are completed, the Gasworks Lane entrance across from the Molong Swimming Pool along the highway will remain closed until late June, 2024.
A former gasworks site, the space will transform to provide pedestrians a direct link between Bank Street and the village's sporting precinct on the other side of the small town.
Anticipated for an opening in early May, Cabonne Council announced the recent car park setback was due to past and incoming wet weather back in March.
The new car park will be able to provide parking for long vehicles, as well as long and short-term parking.
Grading and levelling are now underway, with plans for the car park to be sealed around mid-June.
"This is to prevent mud being transported onto the footpath and highway and possible re-grading due to traffic movements," council released in an update.
"All the kerb and guttering is expected to be complete by the end of May, in which crews will move to stabilise the carpark area and prep for sealing."
Including parking, rear access to and from Bank Street businesses will only be available from the driveway between Molong Tyre & Mechanical and the Molong Caravan Park along Watson Street.
A new footpath and layback - a kerb's 'flattened' part where the driveway and gutter cross - were completed back in March.
From the end of March, the whole site - to be dubbed "Gasometre Park" - was levelled by a grader.
Designs in the later stages show the space to include picnic tables, platform benches, bins, seats, more trees and interpretive signage.
Pole-top motion sensor lighting is also planned for instalment.
The estimated expenditure for Gasometer Park rings in at a subtotal of $504,280.
In the final leg of three-staged works to upgrade Bank Street, hot mix asphalt patching was completed on Saturday, May 18.
Part of the Molong Town Centre Activation Project, it was "the final piece" in the project puzzle since its launch a little more than 12 months ago back on April 15, 2023.
After many months of composure shown by Bank Street traders, council reiterated its appreciation to the many business owners who endured the works.
"The Molong Town Centre Activation Plan is nearing completion," a spokesperson for Cabonne Council told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday, May 21.
"We knew at the beginning of this project that the partial road closures would be a hurdle in delivering a major project in the main street of Molong.
"We understand the impact that the works have had on business operations and thank local businesses and the community for their patience and understanding during this time."
While contractors will complete sealing and line-marking during the spring months later in the year, the bulk of the project's finish arrived some three weeks earlier than expected.
This was a priority of council to minimise continued disturbance.
"Crews were able to complete the main street component of the activation plan more than a month ahead of schedule in both stages of the project," the spokesperson said, "as they worked as fast as possible to minimise impacts to local businesses and community."
Along with boosting tourism numbers and to "diversify the local economy", the government-funded project includes new features, as listed by council, such as:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.