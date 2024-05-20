See who was checking out Kingswood on Thursday night

Melbourne band Kingswood played at the Agrestic Grocer on Thursday night.
The four piece band drew a big crowd to the Mitchell Highway establishment.
Orange musician Megan Woods opened for the band, backing up from her Ruby Tuesday gig two days earlier.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the smiling crowd.
