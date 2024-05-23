Affordable home in convenient location

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 24: 15 Bletchington Street, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 15 Bletchington Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Anyone looking to get their foot in the door of the property market should take the time to inspect 15 Bletchington Street.
With the cheerful weatherboard house offering affordability and a sunny outlook in an established street in East Orange, listing agent Scott Munro said the affordable home has just been put on the market and is expected to not be listed for long. "This property would be great for the investor or first home buyer who wants to get into the property market," he said. "The home is ready to move into, you can just sit back and enjoy."
The updated kitchen is bright and airy while you will love the open plan family/dining area that is awash with the sun that spills through the lovely French doors.
Featuring high ceilings throughout, the three bedrooms are generous in size and offer good options in terms of layout.
Boasting all new wiring, freshly painted roof, new paint, updated gutters and downpipes and updated carpet, the home has great appeal.
Split-system air conditioning guarantees comfort all year round, while an extra toilet out the back is a bonus convenience.
Outside the home new owners can enjoy a coffee on the rear deck that overlooks the easy to manage and securely fenced backyard, while the established hedge at the front of the property guarantees privacy.
The free standing double garage is fully insulated to provide even more options and could be used for storage as well as vehicles.
If you're an investor looking for an immediate income generator, the property is currently tenanted for $500 per week, and can be sold with tenant in place or vacant possession.
The location boasts plenty of conveniences being close to the Nile Street Cafe, Bill's Beans, and within walking distance of schools and parks.
East Orange is a sought after location with its established locale, wide streets, and proximity to services.
Zoned for East Orange Public School and nearby to Kinross Wolaroi, the home is also close to the Orange PCYC, St Marys Catholic School, and Dudley Private Hospital, along with entertainment facilities such as the Odeon cinemas, Orange Ten Pin Bowl, and the skate park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.