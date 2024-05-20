Who did we spot playing for Emus and City in the derbies on Saturday?

It was a big weekend of sport across the Colour City.
But without a doubt the biggest occasion was on Saturday as rivals Emus and Orange City collided for the first rugby union derby of the season.
It turned out to be a good day to be an Emu with the side in green completing a sweep of all four grades.
Punters who showed up early were treated to a thrilling women's clash with Emus winger Leah Haydon winning the game for her side with a last minute try, 19-17.
The home side took care of business in thirds and seconds 36-7 and 43-13 respectively before the main game.
Despite some promising signs so far in 2024, the Lions were no match for perennial grand finalists Emus who flexed their attacking muscles to run out 45-7 winners.
You can find a full match gallery featuring action shots from every game above.
