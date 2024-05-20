Major operation on the hunt for more alleged DV offenders

More alleged domestic violence offenders from Orange and surrounding towns are being targeted as part of a major, state-wide crackdown.
Listed by NSW Police on May 17, the handful of men in the Central West are wanted by authorities under the Operation Amarok VI banner.
Those wanted by police on alleged charges are: Carson Carr, Michael Cotter, Harley Lynch, Peter Moore and Lindsay Morgan.
All of the men listed below carry a police warning for people not to approach any of them, but to contact their local police station with information directly.
Intel can also be phoned into the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
A warrant has been issued by police to apprehend this man.
Aged 38 years old, Brendan Dodds is wanted by authorities for alleged offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
This man is known to frequent Orange in the Central West.
Dodds is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build and 160 to 165 centimetres tall with brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
Police have issued an arrest warrant to apprehend this man.
Nevada Payne, 26, is wanted by authorities for alleged serious domestic violence-related offences.
He is known to frequent the Orange and Lake Cargelligo areas.
Payne is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a medium to solid build and is 160 to 170 centimetres tall with brown eyes, brown hair and facial hair.
Deon Alex Findlay is 29 years old and is wanted by authorities for alleged serious domestic violence related offences.
A warrant has been issued by police to apprehend this man.
He is known to frequent the Orange, Bourke, Macksville and Queensland areas.
Findlay is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a medium build and 175 to 180 centimetres tall with brown eyes, black hair and is unshaven.
Police have issued an arrest warrant to apprehend this man.
Aged 35 years old, Aaron Shane Johansen is wanted by authorities for alleged serious domestic violence-related offences.
He is known to frequent the Parkes, Peak Hill, Bathurst, Box Hill and Mount Druitt areas.
Johansen is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build, and estimated 175 to 180 centimetres tall with blue eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate and arrest this man.
Christopher Andrew James, 34 years old, is wanted for allegations of serious domestic violence related offences.
He is known to frequent the Forbes area.
James is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a thin build, and roughly 170 to 180 centimetres tall with brown eyes, brown hair and an unshaven appearance.
