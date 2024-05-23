One 'pretty crazy' real estate gong puts colour city on big map

Flukes tend to be taken off the table when patterns start emerging, and after picking up a string of top awards in her real estate career, Simone Fogarty's talent isn't due to luck.
Before the 36-year-old co-director and property manager with One Agency moved to Orange, she'd grown up in western Sydney's Luddenham and was a ballet dancer by creative trade during her younger years.
Reluctant to go international, Mrs Fogarty moved away from the arts world after completing Year 10 and started out in the professional world following TAFE studies as a qualified personal trainer instead.
Though it wasn't long until a hunger for change crept in again.
"I just really wanted a nine-to-five job, so I looked around at jobs in other industries and ended up at a real estate in Blacktown doing reception," she said.
"I worked my way up from there and here I am, 17 years later."
Mrs Fogarty was no stranger when it came to putting in the hard yards, considering her eight-to-10 hour stints dancing in her youth before and after school, six days a week.
She'd later meet her now-husband and move to the colour city with their two children, who are of primary and high school age today.
Founding Younique Property Group in 2015, Mrs Fogarty would then go solo in the industry for roughly six years before merging forces with Ash Brown to form One Agency.
Where she's been for the past three years, the senior property manager has since raked in award gold on regional, state and national stages in the sector.
Her latest win on May 16, she walked away from the industry's prestigious National Awards for Excellence (NAFE) in Hobart crowned Residential Property Manager of the Year.
"It's a bit surreal winning that one to be honest, because it's a pretty crazy thing for little humble Orange to be taking it across Australia," Mrs Fogarty said.
"I absolutely do [feel like I'm representing our city], which is probably where that big sense of pride comes from in terms of regional leadership.
"It encourages other people that, no matter what industry you're in, it doesn't matter where your business is, because you can have exceptional service and be a leader in the field anywhere you are.
"It shows the rest of the world that you don't have to be in one of the big cities to follow your career dreams."
Part of what the latest crown-wearer loves about her job is how each day differs to the next.
But being in a highly-competitive industry with an ever-changing market is a large portion of what motivates Mrs Fogarty.
Her drive is to keep on rising with the times.
"It's always a challenge, because the bar is constantly changing and you have to have a really good understanding of the legislation to make sure that both tenants and landlords are being looked after and following those new rules," she said.
"So, you have to be very good at problem solving as well and have great people skills, because there are always curly situations that can come up.
"But property managers are like the meat in the sandwich, because we're in-between both tenants and owners helping to manage and find properties for people to live in and happily."
For the One Agency leader, it means ensuring transactions are "nice and smooth for everyone" from start to finish.
Without finding a happy medium between parties, it's often not possible.
Which is why another of Mrs Fogarty's priorities is to level the playing field between tenants and property owners, placing importance on mutual territory between the two.
"I think there's sometimes the misconception that some owners don't want to look after tenants, but for it to be a successful transaction for both, there needs to be a level of respect on both sides," she said.
"There are some really, really great tenants out there who treat the property like their own and always pay their rent on time, and landlords who want the best for them, too.
"So, I think for anyone to be good at what they do, that's how you have to look at it in terms of putting that human aspect first.
"We can't do our jobs without people; and everyone deserves to be treated equally and fairly."
