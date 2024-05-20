Mind your business: What does the future of Factory hold and estate agents on the move

The face of Factory Espresso might have changed but coffee lovers need not fret.
Following Nick and Ruby Gleeson's decision to sell their share of the Kite Street business to long-time friends Tania and Jatin Singh, many were wondering what this meant for its future.
But Mr Singh, who has been working "in the background" of Factory, assured loyal customers of their desire to keep things ticking along.
"I can't see us doing anything majorly different," he said.
"The future for us is doing more of the same. We really love doing homemade, authentic food. We always have. It's the stuff that we want to eat and enjoy."
Mr Singh - who attended Kinross Wolaroi with Mr Gleeson - and his wife Tania owned multiple hospitality businesses in Sydney before the move back to Orange in 2022.
In fact, it was this prior knowledge of the industry that helped get Factory off the ground in the first place.
"We helped Nick and Ruby at the start to understand the hospitality business," Mr Singh said.
"A lot of hospitality businesses go under because it's hard to manage your cashflow and your expenses. Just that basic stuff we helped them in the background."
So while there will be a bit more responsibility with the Gleesons now gone, it's nothing the Singhs can't deal with.
"That's normal in hospitality and we've done that before. We're not too worried about it," Mr Singh added.
"I know what this business can take out of you in eight years. They're due for a really good reset.
"What's cool is we're going to keep seeing them as they're still running their comedy shows here."
A coffee roaster by trade, Mr Singh said it took a while for them to get Factory's profile right.
Now that it is, he's confident in where they are in all aspects of the business going forward.
For as long as Scott Quirk has owned Orange Real Estate, they've been operating out of Summer Street.
But as industries evolve, so does the way they do business.
"With the change of everything in real estate, we don't need to be on Summer Street which comes at a price," Mr Quirk said.
That is one of the main reasons why the agency decided to change location.
As of May 6, Mr Quirk's business has been operating out of 36 Sale Street.
The owner and licensee said it had been a change for the better.
"It's a more modern fit-out for our office. We've grown to a pretty large team and it's more usable. Better parking is also a big part of it," Mr Quirk added.
"It's a very bright office as far as sun exposure. It's been a refresher after nearly eight years of being in (Summer Street)."
Mr Quirk also thanked both Banksia Building and DTC Electrical for helping make the transition a smooth one.
"They helped us make the change pretty easy," he added.
"It was good having good trades around."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.