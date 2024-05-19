121-year-old church set for revamp

Everyone in Orange would be familiar with the five-ways intersection off Summer Street.
Well, one of the most historic buildings on that block looks set to take on a new life.
A development application has been lodged with council to revamp the century-old church on 1 Bathurst Road.
Will Davis has the latest on the plans for the old, abandoned church. Let us know what you think.
Sports-wise, it was a bumper weekend for both football codes in Orange.
Emus and City clashed at Endeavour Oval in the first Blowes Cup derby of 2024, and both sides turned it on for the big crowd.
While CYMS' brilliant start to the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership came crashing back down to earth after Panthers upset the Jack Buchanan-led green and golds on home soil.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin has all of the latest from both games for you this morning.
Hope you enjoyed your weekend - and, again, thanks for your continued support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
