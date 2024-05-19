Out and about: see who was socialising this week in Orange | Part I

This week was action packed in Orange.
Live music was on at the Oriana and Agrestic Grocer. The Addams Family by the Orange Theatre Company ran for a second weekend and runners came together for Orange Run Club.
Photographer Jude Keogh managed to capture smiling faces at all these events.
Jude also visited the Senior Village Hub to the University of the Third Age on Wednesday. This bunch of savvy, social seniors enjoyed an afternoon of board games, cards and crafts.
Do you have an event you'd like to tell us about? Email deputy editor grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au to let us know.
Catch part two of this gallery on Wednesday.
