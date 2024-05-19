Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Premier won't guarantee more funds for new athletics track in Orange

William Davis
DU
By William Davis, and Dominic Unwin
May 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The premier says he's still "advocating" for a new athletics track in Orange, but stopped short of guaranteeing further funds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.