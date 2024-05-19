Premier won't guarantee more funds for new athletics track in Orange

The premier says he's still "advocating" for a new athletics track in Orange, but stopped short of guaranteeing further funds.
After multiple cost blowouts and delays, a recent state government take over of the sport precinct resulted the track being dropped to the bottom of its priority list.
"I'll guarantee that will deliver the amount of money that we promised in the election campaign - every single dollar of it," premier Chris Minns told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We've been really transparent ... and [advocating] for both the stadium and the track."
He revealed he personally made the decision to reorder construction plans.
"It seemed to me that it was important to deliver the stadium first ... it's a sequencing issue," the premier said.
"I remember when that project was promised not at the last election but the one prior to that, so my sense was we need to get on with it.
"Build the stadium, get it up and running and the government will deliver every dollar that has been promised. We've given that commitment."
Earlier this year athletics coach Jeremy Wallace told the CWD he's doubtful an athletics track can be built without further funds.
"We're the last part to be done and we just can't see that [happening]," he said.
"What stadium has ever been built in the country without blowing out the budget? If that happens I can just see the athletics part getting pushed.
"Initially it was only us going out there, they were only building an athletics track with the funding and then it was that and some sporting fields and then the stadium and then they said we'll put you first and now they've done the complete flip on it.
"I know they are still saying it's going to be done but that's [the] back-burner to us."
Construction of an Orange Sports Precinct was announced in 2019 by then-premier Gladys Berejiklian under controversial circumstances.
Estimated costs have blown out by at least $34.5 million.
Plans for the site include a "world-class" track and field athletics space, a grandstand, eight multi-purpose fields, and a sports stadium. it will feature cricket, rugby league, rugby union, soccer, and athletics.
