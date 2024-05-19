Housing, DV, mountain tunnel and more raised with premier in Orange

Questions on housing, the proposed Blue Mountains tunnel and domestic violence were put to state cabinet in Orange this week.
Renewable energy, healthcare, and education were also raised at the community forum.
Premier Chris Minns and the majority of his ministers visited Orange Ex-Services Club on Friday to speak to local leaders and take questions from residents.
"This is an amazing town," the state leader said.
"If you look at the statistics for economic growth and opportunity, if you look at employment in the region, everything is going up.
"Unlike some parts of the world and parts of Australia you're very welcoming of inbound migrants to your community. You want them to join the local sporting clubs, a local school to be part of civic life in Orange ...that's a very special and rare commodity.
"If you look at community spirit cohesion, the statistics reveal that one in five people in Orange put time into volunteer activity at least once a week, which is way way above the state average of about 11 per cent.
"Now, I can promise you I'm not here to declare victory. I know we have a long way to go ... but I'm here to report to you that I think we're making headway and these changes will make a difference."
John Stevens called for improved rehabilitation for patients in Orange suffering spinal damage.
"I'm happy to work with you and the people involved in that petition and the local health service," NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said.
"This is critically important and accessing specialist care in regional, rural and remote New South Wales is a challenge. It's arguably one of the biggest challenges I face as the health ministers around the workforce piece.
"The further we get away from our large metropolitan centres, the more of a challenge."
Jen Hoy pressed the premier on the decision to cancel the Blue Mountain tunnel following the last election.
"You're right, the previous government did promise it ... the only problem is they didn't allocate any money," Premier Minns said.
"That project is estimated to cost north of $10 billion. It's not cheap. It would be the largest tunnelling infrastructure capital works program probably in the country. And it would be a huge logistical operation.
"One of the things about government, particularly state government, when it comes to capital projects is we've got to be honest about what we're going to do. And when there's an announcement made, dollars have to be attached to it."
Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson increased funding for regions that house major renewable energy projects.
"There's some funds at the federal level that we're concerned of being locked up and not deployed in the regions that are going to have to deal with the challenges of the transition," the premier said.
"Whether it's critical minerals, whether it's from coal to critical minerals, whether it's from coal to renewable energy, whether it's exploring new areas of economic activity, we do need the deeper pockets of the Commonwealth Government now they've made commitments right across Australia.
"And particularly in mining communities, to have major investments in those towns and cities. It's our responsibility as well as yours, to ensure that the money flows because now's the time, now's the time for civic leaders, mayors, state governments to start thinking about the future."
