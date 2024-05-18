Hope for families rises from visit

It began with a $35 million flash in the pan and ended with a glimmer of hope ... that's probably the best way to wrap up Friday's NSW Community Cabinet meeting in Orange.
The Minns government announced a huge package to improve rural and remote airstrips, boost childcare, empower Aboriginal business and boost jobs, all in the far west of the state.
The $35m package looks great on paper, and it's certainly a large sum of money.
But it won't really make an impact in our region.
The glimmer of hope?
Our journalists Will Davis and Grace Dudley were able to press Premier Chris Minns on one of the key focuses of the Central Western Daily over the last month.
Alongside ACM mastheads in Bathurst, Dubbo, Wagga and Tamworth, we've been campaigning for improved health services for our children in the bush.
We've spent the last six weeks highlighting some of the heartbreaking stories of families in Orange and other parts of the region, most of which are being forced to fork out thousands of dollars after waiting, at times, years just to see a paediatrician.
Frankly, our kids deserve better. And despite this, the government's response has been ordinary.
That was until Friday.
Mr Minns said a proposal put together by Royal Far West - a charity focused on improving the health and wellbeing of children from regional and rural areas - to open two new clinics in regional NSW was on the table.
It's a small step along the road, but a meaningful one nonetheless.
This is a cause we're willing to continue to push. Because, while Orange is reasonably well off in terms of access to health services in regional NSW, we're still seeing families suffering as they wait to see a health professional.
Seeing a doctor shouldn't be deemed a luxury - it should be a basic necessity.
And given that, a proposal like that put forward by the RFW should be a priority for the state government.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
