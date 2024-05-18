Cards fly and tempers flare as Emus ride roughshod over 'flat' Lions

Two tries to fullback Charlie Steele-Park spearheaded a fiery bonus point win for Emus in the Orange derby on Saturday, May 18.
Emus ran in seven tries to one in a 45-7 thumping Blowes Cup victory at a freezing Endeavour Oval.
Steele-Park ran in two tries in the first half and said it was a much-needed score for the men in green.
"We knew they'd come out pretty hot, we're pretty similar on the ladder so it's a good one to win, good to get a few points on anyway." he said.
"I think the competition's a lot closer this year so to get over four tries, and a bonus point, we'll take that any day.
"I think once we play expansive footy we can find a few more holes."
The round five Blowes Cup match was bookended by a ruthless display of attacking rugby by the home side, jumping out to a 19-0 lead by the 20-minute mark.
The Lions showed some fight either side of half-time but faded late as the side in green rubbed their rivals nose in it.
It showed as well with several spot fires breaking out across the 80 minutes, the most notable being Emus' hooker Harry Todd celebrating his late try loudly and with force, pegging the ball at the ground in triumph, prompting a response from City players.
Four yellow cards were dished out in the match, something Steele-Park said was part and parcel of the storied rivalry.
"It's a local derby, there's always a bit of niggle so you expect to see a couple of cards," he said.
"We had a couple of new blokes this year so that's their first derby."
The Lions were missing several players including captain Colin McGregor and Frazer Ryder and only had a four-man bench.
Hooker Darcy Holmes also went down with a concussion two minutes into his 150th game.
Coach Greg Lee wasn't offering any excuses for his side's display.
"Credit to Emus, they were better than us today," he said.
"We were just very flat today.
"We lost our shape in attack and defence and I think we made them look pretty good and they capitalised on our mistakes.
"I'm not going to use the excuse of missing a few blokes because we have got a few blokes coming back, both from suspension and from injury.
"But it's my job to build depth in the squad and we just didn't quite get the balance right today and I think they took full advantage of it and all credit to them."
Emus 47 (Steele-Park 2, Cudmore, Jackson, Cummins, Badgery, West, Todd tries; Evers 4, Jackson goals) def. Orange City 7 (Miller try, Ryan goal)
