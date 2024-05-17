Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Premier vows to look at key health proposal to help thousands of kids

Grace Dudley
By Grace Dudley
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed he will consider proposed funding for improved paediatric services in regional NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Dudley

Grace Dudley

Journalist for the Central Western Daily in Orange, NSW.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.