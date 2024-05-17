Premier vows to look at key health proposal to help thousands of kids

NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed he will consider proposed funding for improved paediatric services in regional NSW.
Minns' statement follows a weeks-long campaign by ACM mastheads in regional NSW backing Royal Far West's calls for funds to set up a three-year pilot program to expand its developmental assessment and treatment service with new services in Wagga and Dubbo.
So far, the government's response has been tepid. However, on Friday at Ross Hill Winery in Orange - the final stop in the Minns' government's community cabinet trip to the Central West - the premier said he is reviewing the bid.
It was the first time he acknowledged the RFW's proposed expansion.
"We will look at that proposal," Mr Minns confirmed on Friday.
He added there are a number of health-related proposals the government is weighing up alongside the budget.
" ... but we have to look at it in concert with money the state government's putting in, as well as the federal government," he said.
RFW is a charity focused on improving the health and wellbeing of children from regional and rural areas and currently operates only one base in Manly.
It recently proposed two new clinics in Dubbo and Wagga as a pilot project to address the shortage of paediatric services in regional NSW.
The pilot aims to support over 5000 children annually by 2026 through a combination of tele-health and outreach services.
Previously, when pressed by ACM, Mr Minns did not answer questions in regards to paediatric services in regional NSW. He changed his tune on Friday though.
"The Central West is one of the vastest regions in Australia, if not the world," he said.
"Obviously, we need to make sure that we've got resources in place to ensure that local residents have got world class access to health care."
The proposed services in Wagga Wagga and Dubbo would include on-the-ground staff and visiting clinicians, supported by tele-health services, to ensure regular and efficient care for children with developmental challenges.
Earlier on Friday, Minns and Member for Orange Phil Donato visited Charles Sturt University's Orange campus, where 37 medical students are currently studying.
Mr Minns said all of these students will work in regional NSW upon graduation.
"Now the university tells me for those 37 spots, they had 1000 applications," Mr Minns said.
"So with the federal government, I think one of the best interventions I could make in relation to health care is to fund more university spots, particularly for regional NSW.
"Primary health care is going to help the entire health system and there is without a doubt a major, major problem when it comes to GP services and access in regional New South Wales."
