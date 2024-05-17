New name for one of Orange's major roads

What's in a name? Well, you were asked and council has listened.
The new Southern Feeder Road is set to undergo a name change. Will Davis has his hands on the front-runner for you this morning.
The synergy shared between the proposed new name and the nearby Mitchell Highway is a nice nod to our history. What do you think?
Friday was a massive day across Orange. We trailed NSW Premier Chris Minns throughout the four Community Cabinet sessions across the city.
Journalist Grace Dudley was able to press Mr Minns on the government's so-far insipid response to our Kids Health Crisis campaign.
In some locations across our region, children are waiting as long as six years before they are able to see a paediatrician. In some areas, there's no services at all.
Alongside the Royal Far West, we've been pushing the government to increase the access regional NSW has to those specialised services and, finally, Mr Minns has addressed our concerns.
Stay locked on the Central Western Daily website over the weekend.
Our sports journalist Dom Unwin will have all of the reaction from the first Lions and Emus derby of 2024 and he'll be on deck at Wade Park for the PMP action ... can CYMS keep their hot streak going to start the season?
Have a great weekend, and thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
