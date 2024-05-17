Wanted man found hiding on property after road spikes used in car chase

On the run from police for a number of alleged charges, a wanted man hiding on a property in the Central West has been found.
Around 8.10pm on Thursday, May 16, Orange Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a Suburu on Whiley Road in Millthorpe to speak with a man.
A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop.
Police then set up road spikes on William Street, Millthorpe with the driver fleeing on foot after the car was forcibly stopped as a result.
A short time later, police arrested the man and took him to Orange Police Station after he was located hiding on a property.
When searching the car, police allegedly found money, including a crystallised substance believed to be methylamphetamine - a potent derivative of amphetamine.
The man was charged with:
Three outstanding arrest warrants were also executed by police for property, drug, firearm, weapons and traffic-related offences.
The man was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Friday, May 17.
