Construction costs and healthcare: Ministers come face-to-face with our residents

Key members of the Orange community met with NSW Government ministers on Friday morning to discuss the main issues impacting our city.
Push for Palliative's Janice Harris managed to sit down with both NSW Premier Chris Minns and the Minister for Health Ryan Park to discuss an issue the group has long campaigned for; a dedicated hospice to improve end of life care.
She said both parties were "very interested" in what she had to say and Push for Palliative's strategic plan for the hospice.
"We spoke about any potential land that might be available on the Bloomfield site and they were very responsive to our concerns and our requests," Ms Harris said.
"We explained that we very much saw it as a public-private partnership with other private stakeholders as well as the government.
"They'll be making some connections for us so we can continue those negotiations for a hospice."
More palliative care beds were confirmed for Orange Health Service in November 2023, but there has yet to be any guarantees from the government about whether the city would one day see a hospice.
That same month, the Central Western Daily revealed how potential funding for end of life care across the Western NSW Local Health District had been slashed.
Ms Harris noted how both Mr Minns and Mr Park seemed knowledgeable about the palliative subject and thanked Member for Orange Phil Donato for organising their meeting.
"What really impressed me is they knew exactly what we were talking about," the palliative care campaigner said of Mr Park and Mr Minns.
"We were already on their radar. They were asking plenty of questions as well."
Central West Master Builders Association President and Banksia Building director Mick Banks managed a 30 minute chat with Minister for Building as well as industry and trade, Anoulack Chanthivong.
Apprentice training, licensing and the cost of construction were the main topics discussed.
In the eyes of Mr Banks, the biggest change of late in the residential construction sector was increased requirements to get a seven-star energy rating on a house.
The seven-star rating could, for the average new home, mean better insulation, higher quality glazing, and smarter floor plans and officially come into effect on May 1, 2023.
Mr Banks said while higher standards could save home owners hundreds of dollars per year, the cost to purchase the home itself had increased between $25,000 and $30,000 due to associated building works.
"It's a long payback period," he added.
"(The ministers) probably knew about it anyway, but the more people they hear from, the more they might do something about it."
Mr Banks said they also discussed liveable housing requirements.
As it currently stands, all NSW has not signed on to the mandatory Livable Housing Design Standard which is part of the National Construction Code.
The code makes note of seven minimum standards for new homes.
The idea behind this is to ensure homes are accessible with modifications including step-free entrances and showers as well as wider doors and corridors for better wheelchair accessibility.
There have been calls NSW to sign on to the Livable Housing Design Standard.
"(Mr Chanthivong) was conscious that they don't want to add too much extra costs to houses," Mr Banks said.
"They're working through that as best they can to make sure it doesn't impact the cost of housing too much. They've got a bit of work to do there I'd say."
Overall, both Mr Banks and Ms Harris felt it was worth their time to meet with the NSW ministers.
"Everyone has the same issues, but the needs in the regions are slightly different to the needs to the metropolitan areas," Mr Banks said.
"It's good for them to hear what the regions experience."
