Millions of dollars worth of projects on the table as communities look to rebuild

Plans for more than $10 million worth of flood-recovery projects for the Cabonne Shire have been sent to state government with hopes for green lights across the board.
Showground Plans of Management (PoM) for flood-ravaged spaces across Cudal, Eugowra and Molong were sent to minister Chris Minns' office for project consent in December, 2023.
Pending consent from the NSW government to Cabonne Council, the PoMs will "be placed on public exhibition for 28 days with a period for comment of 42 days" as outlined in the shire's May infrastructure update.
While draft plans for Molong have consent for public display, approval for Cudal and Eugowra plans are set to land by the end of June, 2024.
Council's updates on key insurance projects note remaining money will be included as a co-contribution to applications for Community Assets Program (CAP) funding.
This insurance money will be stretched between three projects to: relocate the Molong Hockey Field, relocate the Manildra multi-purpose courts, and refurbish the former premises of the Eugowra Pre-School.
On Wednesday, May 8, Cabonne Council submitted flood recovery project plans across the shire to higher government.
Allocated a nominal amount of $8,350,000, 11 eligible projects to the value of $10,054,314 have been put forward by council in the following suburbs for:
Eugowra
Manildra
Molong
The timestamp for an assessment outcome is expected by July 5, with work able to commence after an executed deed is granted around the months of September and October.
May's report included a completion status for the Canowindra Hammer Throw Cage, including progress on the new Canowindra Sports Ground change rooms and spectator seating.
"The heat pump screens have been installed and the contractor is completing other minor work including the installation of handrails," council papers read.
"The retaining wall at the back of the building needs some rectification work to straighten it up."
In Manildra, the female change rooms have been completed and are in use, with "positive" feedback from the community.
Tenders for Montana Park's toilet block were awarded, with the footpath and half-court basketball court tenders going out earlier in May.
Front stair treads for Molong's all-new Cabonne Community Centre will be replaced sometime into June, with "other internal works" still being completed.
The recreation ground in Yeoval will have a new tennis court shelter installed with completion expected by the end of May.
