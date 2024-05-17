New name for major Orange road proposed after public survey

A new name for the Southern Feeder Road has been proposed.
Orange City Council staff recommend "Yuranigh Way" for the new thoroughfare, after a famous Wiradjuri guide.
Yuranigh accompanied early explorer Sir Thomas Mitchell on an expedition of Australia in 1846.
He was renowned for his bravery, and is buried at a heritage-listed grave near Molong.
In a public survey the name received about 33.7 per cent of the 907 votes.
Other proposals included Brabham Way, Blowes Road, Dairy Creek Road, Southern Distributor Road and the Southern Feeder Road.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power proposed recognising Yuranigh along the route earlier this year.
"With the Mitchell Highway - which was named after major Thomas Mitchell - I decided it would be good to name it after Yuranigh, because they had a very close relationship and were amazing mates," he told the Central Western Daily at the time.
"Thomas Mitchell actually mentioned the Yuranigh never left his elbow ... the city was founded by an amazing person who had a close relationship with a First Nations elder and warrior."
If approved by Orange City Council on Tuesday night, the name will go the NSW governments Geographical Names Board for final approval.
Southern Feeder construction has been delayed due to discovery of asbestos. It is due to completion this year.
A proposed funding extension to tourism promoter Orange360 will also come before Orange City Council on Tue
Proposed sale or lease of multiple public properties will be raised in a closed meeting.
