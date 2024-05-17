Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

All the photos from premier's visit to Orange

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
Updated May 17 2024 - 11:48am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Chris Minns tours CSU Orange. Pictures by Jude Keogh

Keep up to date with the Premier's Community Cabinet visit of Orange via our LIVE BLOG on the Central Western Daily website

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.