All the photos from premier's visit to Orange

Chris Minns has toured CSU Orange's medicine and dental schools and has held the first 'Meet the Minister' session in regional NSW.
Meeting with several students at the school the NSW Premier viewed a dental simulation clinic and spoke to a number of doctors and students throughout a walk-through of the facility.
Member for Orange Phil Donato was on hand, as was CSU vice chancellor Renee Leon.
A number of stakeholders across Orange were at the Ex-Services Club to sit down with ministers from the NSW cabinet.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was on the ground to snap these photos of the tour, and will be at this morning's 'Meet the Minister' sessions as well at the Orange Ex-Services club.
