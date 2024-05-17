Notorious stretch of road slated for 'life-saving' upgrade

A notoriously dangerous stretch of road will get a "life-saving" upgrade.
In 2018 Member for Orange Phil Donato first called on the government to improve the intersection connecting Pretty Plains Road and the Mitchell Highway.
Six years later, it has been confirmed that section between Orange and Bathurst, will be widened to provide a dedicated west-bound left turn lane into Pretty Plains Road.
"There was foreseeable risk of a serious accident," Mr Donato said.
"I've shared frustration with locals who were sick of hearing excuses from the former government as to why these safety issues weren't being addressed. I welcome the announcement."
Work at Pretty Plains will start on May 20 and be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. No work will occur on Sundays or public holidays.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place through the intersection for the safety of workers and all road users, with a stop/slow condition in place.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the section between Bathurst to Orange has a history of crashes.
"In order to reduce road trauma, proven life-saving solutions are being installed at various locations between Bathurst and Orange for the benefit of all road users, including local residents, tourists and key freight operators," she added.
"The Pretty Plains intersection was identified for an upgrade to address concerns about driver behaviour, including that west-bound motorists were overtaking turning vehicles which put them directly in the path of east-bound vehicles turning right."
Some lane closures and night work may be required. It's anticipated this work will be completed mid-year, weather permitting.
Once the lane construction is complete crews will conduct line-marking and then install flexible safety barriers on the side of the road to help protect vehicles which have left their lane for any reason.
It is estimated the highway between Bathurst to Orange sees around 10,000 traffic movements a day - including residents, tourists and key freight operators.
Orange duty MLC Stephen Lawrence added the Vittoria West project, which will encompass the Mitchell Highway from the Beekeepers Inn to 1.8 kilometres west, was nearing completion.
