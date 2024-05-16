Making a team out of a solo sport: Orange Runners Club

Running, is traditionally a solo sport. Even when you compete in a relay, your leg is by yourself. Aside from the three-legged race, running is generally something you do by yourself.
Enter Orange Runners Club.
Established in 1978, this Runners Club claims to be one of the oldest in the state. It is also potentially the largest runners club outside of the Sydney metropolitan area.
The club meets on Wednesdays at 5pm to run three kilometres together from Elephant Park. On Sundays the group meet at various locations in and around Orange for short, medium and long runs.
This crew, loves what they do so much, they are behind the successful Orange Running Festival which attracts more than 2000 participants and is growing.
You can find out more about the Orange Runners Club at their website here or on socials here.
