Rising powerhouse of innovation and growth: $35 million on the table for regions

Improved airstrips, beefed-up childcare services and backing Aboriginal businesses are part of a $35 million package the NSW Government will today unveil in Orange.
Premier Chris Minns will lead his entire cabinet to the Central West on Friday where it's expected the first $35 million funding allocation, from the $350 million Regional Development Trust, will be confirmed.
Mr Minns says he's focus on regional NSW centres around job creation and primary industry expansion.
These projects have been guided by the Regional Development Advisory Council and informed by a number of roundtables with rural communities hosted by the Minister for Regional New South Wales, Tara Moriarty, across the state.
This process has ensured the transparency and integrity of the investments.
The initiatives announced align with the four focus areas of the Regional Development Trust:
Friday marks Mr Minns' second trip to Orange in the first six months of 2024, having toured Lake Canobolas' upgrade in January.
He says he's committed to working with communities on "solutions and projects that work for them" and the Regional Development Trust is designed to deliver those improvements.
"These four projects are the products of listening to regional communities and the agriculture sector on where funding is most needed, and where it will work the best," Mr Minns said.
The funding commitment for early education and health - the improved airstrips will ensure specialist doctors and nurses can provide care in remote areas of NSW, health minister Ryan Park said - ticks key boxes for regional NSW.
While the "significant boost" for indigenous businesses is a huge boost for the government's Closing the Gap Priority Reform, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty David Harris said.
He says the $5m investment will maximise economic opportunities and grow jobs for eligible Aboriginal businesses and organisations.
"According to Supply Nation research, for every dollar of revenue generated by an Aboriginal business, the return on investment back to their community is $4.41," he said,.
Business NSW Executive Director, David Harding believes the regions are a "rising powerhouse of innovation and growth in NSW".
He says this investment will catalyse further small enterprise growth and productivity, together with better connection and workforce participation across the NSW Regions.
