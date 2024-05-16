What's happening in Orange this weekend?

Hello,
Happy Thursday.
It's another busy weekend in Orange.
On Friday night there's the PianoForte Faculty Concert at the Orange Regional Conservatorium, live music at the Greenhouse and Never Ending 80s versus 00s at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
There's the Orange Rugby Derby on Saturday when the City Lions take on the Emus in an exciting clash.
On Sunday the Orange CYMS will play the Bathurst Panthers at Wade Park. The Hawks will be travelling to Bathurst on Sunday to play St Pats.
Weather
Make sure you pack a coat this weekend, it's going to be a cold weekend.
On Friday there's a chance of early morning fog and a mostly sunny day. Minimum of four degrees and a max of 16 degrees. On Saturday it's mostly sunny with a top of 12 degrees. On Sunday it's going to be negative two on Sunday morning with patchy morning frost. It'll be a max of 10 degrees.
Let us know what events you've got coming up, email us at mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Cheers,
Grace Ryan
Deputy editor
