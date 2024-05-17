Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Stadium worker 'provoked by religion' broke victim's jaw in two places

Grace Dudley
By Grace Dudley
May 18 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A contractor working on Orange's multi-million dollar sporting precinct has faced court for breaking a man's jaw during an argument about religion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Dudley

Grace Dudley

Journalist for the Central Western Daily in Orange, NSW.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.