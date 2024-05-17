Stadium worker 'provoked by religion' broke victim's jaw in two places

A contractor working on Orange's multi-million dollar sporting precinct has faced court for breaking a man's jaw during an argument about religion.
Niall Roger, from Queensland, has pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 44-year-old heavy-vehicle operator was living in Orange working on the construction of the new sporting precinct.
According to court documents, the accused lived with the victim for two-to-three weeks and were employed together.
On September 14, 2023, Roger and the victim were at the Gladstone Hotel with a friend, where they had approximately 10 drinks.
They then went back to their home on Clinton Street where they continued drinking and discussing religion.
At around 11.30pm, Roger approached the victim and punched him in the left side of the jaw.
The victim was taken to Orange Hospital, where he underwent surgery for two breaks in his mandible, requiring a wire to hold his jaw together.
Roger's solicitor Dannielle Ford told the court that Roger is "immensely sorry" for his actions, but the punch "was not entirely unprovoked".
"He's deeply impacted and has had trouble sleeping, feelings of guilt and has lost seven kilograms," Ms Ford said.
To Ms Ford's comment, Magistrate David Day said "but what about the victim?".
"The victim was punched with enough force to break the mandible in two places," Mr Day said.
"It is simply unacceptable that someone could be provoked by religion in the 21st century."
Roger was fined $1650 and sentenced with a community correction order for three years.
Mr Day told the court "two things" saved Roger from going to jail.
"One, is the time of the plea," he said.
"The other, is he has no criminal record. If he had anything else I would not entertain it for this long, as he's dangerous."
Ms Ford said Roger is a social drinker and does not have any issues with alcohol.
"It was an uncharacteristically, stupid, silly decision," she said.
