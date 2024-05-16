Cabinet trip marks history for Minns government

Scroll down for the live blog
The entire NSW Cabinet will be on hand at the Ex-Services' Club for a community cabinet meeting on Friday.
The last time the NSW Cabinet travelled to Orange was in 2007. Morris Iemma was the premier for that visit.
Residents and business owners from Orange and surrounds have been invited to register to attend the community cabinet event on May 17. The Central Western Daily understands around 200 people will attend.
The lunchtime question-and-answer forum is designed to give Orange residents an opportunity to engage with Mr Minns and Cabinet Ministers about important matters in their communities.
Including the premier and deputy premier Prue Car, there are 23 cabinet members in the NSW Government.
"For the government to come out to Orange and hear the issues and concerns being raised by our community groups is great," Member for Orange Phil Donato said when the visit was confirmed.
Today's visit marks the second time Mr Minns will have been to Orange after touring Lake Canobolas in January, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.