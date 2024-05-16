George and the Eagles dare to dream after 'awesome' undefeated season

Orange basketball is getting a reputation for churning out champion teams after the under 12s took out the Western Junior League.
The Eagles beat Bathurst Goldminers 59-42 in the final in Griffith on May 4 after not losing a game in the pool stage.
George Millner, who plays centre, said he had enjoyed learning how to play his position.
"We worked hard all season," he said.
"As a centre you do jump ball, lots of passing and running down to block as well as rebound.
"If a player misses a shot it's my job to be the first to jump up and win it back."
The team now qualifies for the State Cup where they will take on metropolitan sides as well as the various regional league winners.
Millner said he and his teammates were up for the challenge.
"I'm looking forward to going to state cup and seeing all the other teams and challenging them," he said.
Coach Mitch Brakenridge said the boys had well and truly earned their success.
"It's awesome," he said.
"I think a big part of the way the season went down was how hard they work at training.
"We train every morning, we play two or three games a week and our training attendance has been almost 100 per cent all season.
"The boys are putting in a heap of effort, [they've gone] from the really raw kids at the start of the season who hadn't played any real competitive basketball before through to these kids who went undefeated in the season."
He said the opportunity to go to the State Cup would be priceless for the side's development.
"I'm looking forward to the boys just continuing [to grow]," he said.
"We get to put another three or four months worth of work into them, so we can get some more advanced skills into them."
