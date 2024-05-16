Central Western Daily
Live

Practice blog

William Davis
Jude Keogh
Grace Ryan
Nick McGrath
By William Davis, Jude Keogh, Grace Ryan + 2 others
· May 16 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

[words]

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange, New South Wales.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.