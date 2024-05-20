'Beautiful classes full of amazing kids': why this teacher's cup stays full

When it comes to teaching, Mrs Winslade's message is simple: champion empathy, invest in students, and always be grateful for the role.
Secondary teacher with Orange High School, Kylie Winslade educates a mix of Year 11 and 12 young adults in the subjects of Community and Family Studies (CAFS) and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE).
A honcho in the school's administration department as well, a modest Mrs Winslade is now one of eight public education nominees shortlisted for Secondary School Teacher of the Year in the 2024 Australian Education Awards to be held on August 9 in Sydney.
She was working on Year 12 reports during the school holidays when OHS principal, Alison McLennan, phoned in the good news.
"I was really shocked, because I didn't know I'd been nominated to begin with, which is why I think I'm just so lucky to work in a school with a principal who wants to acknowledge and recognise her staff on that kind of level," Mrs Winslade said.
"I'm very fortunate to be here; and I felt very humbled after getting that call."
Though for someone in their 30th year of teaching, this attitude of gratitude seems like nothing new.
After grabbing her Bachelor of Recreation and Physical Education with a Diploma of Teaching on top from Charles Sturt University in Bathurst, the young Orange woman headed to Tamworth for her first career stint.
It was here where Mrs Winslade would find herself inspired by "a brilliant" head teacher at the time, learning early on to grasp the importance of her role tightly.
"From there, it was instilled in me that I had to work hard to prove that I was entitled to take senior classes and to always keep that passion about me," she said.
I'm very privileged to work with beautiful classes full of amazing kids.- OHS teacher, Kylie Winslade on teaching honours.
"I really do love what I do, because I think I'm very privileged to work with beautiful classes full of amazing kids.
"That's why I still feel honoured, all these years later."
Mrs Winslade describes a style of teaching that goes beyond being strictly dictated by a syllabus, drawing on real life examples in the world and lived experiences through storytelling methods.
Hosting open floors for curious minds to delve into deep discussions, the shortlisted teacher says referencing "interesting and relevant" news and media topics is usually a big hit when it comes to triggering constructive chats.
"Another big side to it is we're working with kids that are from a massive range of different backgrounds and I think their worlds are so complex now, especially with digital and social influences," she said.
"So talking about those things and helping them navigate impacts beyond a textbook or classroom setting gives them the tools and skills when it comes to being good life citizens.
"What that looks like is being kind, having empathy, and wanting to give back into the community that you're a part of."
While she was part of the James Sheahan Catholic High School community as a high school student herself, Mrs Winslade said she's "really an Orange High girl" at heart.
Proud of the environment she's in on a full-time basis, an increase in the number of students looking to head down a similar teaching path brings her joy.
With her husband and their two sons now in the teaching world as well, it brings home an even deeper level of thanks for Mrs Winslade.
"The teaching lifestyle can be really hard at times in terms of its demands, and I think there are certainly a lot more factors now that need to be considered in this line of work," she said.
"Not that teaching's ever been simple, but the rate of change has become exponentially faster with the introduction of technology, so we just need to be supporting kids that bit more.
"Not all students have solid networks in 'the outside world' away from school and in a world that's becoming more and more complex, we've just got to prepare them to navigate those changes.
"It's something I'll always value for them."
