Watch: Man charged with dozens of historical sex offences as footage of arrest released

A man will face court charged with more than 70 historical sex offences following an extensive investigation in the Central West.
Strike Force Boche was established in October 2022 to investigate reports of historical child sexual abuse.
During the investigation, evidence was obtained that a total of four females were sexually assaulted between 1974 and 2023. Three of the females were under the age of 16 at the time of the offending.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives from the Central West Child Abuse Squad arrested a 63-year-old man at a home in Forbes about 8.45am on Wednesday, May 15.
He was taken to Forbes Police Station and charged with more than 70 offences, including:
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, May 21.
Investigations under Strike Force Boche are ongoing.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
