Take a Beau: this popular businessman has been nominated for volunteer of the year

What started as a career drafting blueprints soon led to fruit growing, business owning and even a bit of dancing on the side.
Beau Baddock of the Agrestic Grocer initially loved his work as an architect in a Sydney office.
Though to make a bit of extra cash on the side, he started selling fruit at the Sydney markets with the help of his father-in-law who's a farmer in Orange.
Not long afterwards, he got "bored" of his full-time office job and decided to pursue the markets full-time.
"I didn't mind my job, it's interesting working for other people and learning a skill set," Mr Baddock said.
"But you grow and you evolve. I just got bored and I walked away."
So, 15 years ago, Mr Baddock and his family packed up and moved to Orange and started growing their own apples, figs and vegetables.
"We kind of did the opposite to most people, we understood the selling of the product then we moved up here and then we started to learn how to grow the product," Mr Baddock said.
"It was quite an interesting process."
With his extensive experience in growing and selling produce, he was well connected with a lot of producers, so he stopped farming and opened the Agrestic Grocer in 2012.
The Agrestic Grocer is an eclectic mix of a pub, restaurant, cafe and catering with a store full of fresh produce, locally made food, wines and preserves on Molong Road in North Orange.
Since the Agrestic Grocer is further from the centre of town, Mr Baddock said he's had to make his business its own "unique stop".
"It's a fair way to come just to get a bacon and egg roll, so we've got to make something more appealing and give them more of a reason to come out," he said.
"We've got breweries, we've got distilleries, we've got jams and chutneys that you can't get anywhere else in orange."
"It's just trying to work out how to get people out here to get those things and buy them."
To encourage customers to make the trip out of town, he's incorporated live music nights, like Ruby Tuesdays, and increased the variety of his stock over the years.
"Whether it's once a week or so, a customer can do a little shopping in the store or they can get a hamper or they can buy some wine," he said.
"There's some people that aren't doing farmer's markets anymore, and sell specifically through us. so there's certain things that we've got that are a bit different and a little bit unique, so people will come out to get it"
Mr Baddock is not only known as the mastermind behind the Agrestic Grocer, he's also known for his volunteering at the Stars of Orange Cancer Council fundraising event over the years.
"I lost my brother to cancer, so it was nice to be a part of that," he said.
"When I danced back in 2019, he was in the room there supporting me."
"So it was a bit of an awkward feeling this year going back and sort of being in that room. There was a lot of emotion on that night."
For his efforts in volunteering, he's been recently nominated for the Central West Volunteer of the year award for 2023.
"We always try to do a little bit of fundraising or get involved in it somehow. It's a passion of mine," he said.
"It's nice to be a part of to think that you might be helping someone else, just to make their life a little bit easier"
The team at Agrestic Grocer is currently working on a new website, to make it easier to navigate, allowing patrons to buy tickets to events and catering more easily.
He said he's also looking at potentially opening up a stall at the monthly Orange Farmers Market to sell the Agrestic Grocer's and other locals' produce.
