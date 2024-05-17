Five minutes with...advocate Marea Ruddy

Juggling multiple roles can definitely be a challenge, but for me, it all comes down to finding balance and staying organised. One secret is prioritising tasks and focusing on what truly matters most in each moment. Another key is staying flexible and being willing to adapt when things don't go as planned. Life can be unpredictable, especially with a baby and a toddler thrown into the mix, so being able to roll with the punches is essential. And of course, having a strong support system is crucial. I couldn't do any of this without my amazing husband by my side, (and of course daycare).