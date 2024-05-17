Five minutes with...advocate Marea Ruddy

Marea is the founder of AccessLife Support Services, which empowers individuals living with disability, she's a photographer capturing births at Revitalise Birth, she's recently teamed up with Orange woman and mother Jodie Ogilvie to make a stance about violence against women. She says her "heart beats strongest as a woman and mother, fiercely advocating for a world free of gender-based violence".
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
Living in Orange, NSW, is pretty awesome. It's the perfect blend of vibrant city life and beautiful natural beauty. I love the laid-back vibes, the food and of course the wine. I love that we are such a wonderful community that always really comes together to support a cause, there's a warmth and camaraderie here that's truly special. There's this sense of belonging that's hard to put into words. It's the kind of place where you can kick back, relax, and feel right at home.
What inspires you?
What really lights my fire is seeing people stand up for what's right and fair. Whether it's witnessing someone overcome challenges with grace or capturing those precious first moments of life as a birth photographer, it all comes down to celebrating the beauty and resilience of the human spirit. As a woman and mother, I draw inspiration from the unwavering love and fierce determination to create a better future for the next generation.
How do you juggle your job, photography, your advocacy work and mothering? What's the secret?
Juggling multiple roles can definitely be a challenge, but for me, it all comes down to finding balance and staying organised. One secret is prioritising tasks and focusing on what truly matters most in each moment. Another key is staying flexible and being willing to adapt when things don't go as planned. Life can be unpredictable, especially with a baby and a toddler thrown into the mix, so being able to roll with the punches is essential. And of course, having a strong support system is crucial. I couldn't do any of this without my amazing husband by my side, (and of course daycare).
What's something you're working on improving?
a) Learning to be kind to myself and accepting that I can't do it all perfectly all the time. It's okay to ask for help, to take breaks when needed, and to forgive myself when things don't go as planned. At the end of the day, what matters most is doing my best and staying true to my passions and priorities.
b) One thing I'm really hoping to improve within my world is creating a safer environment for women and young girls, and improving inclusivity and accessibility for everyone. As a fierce advocate, I'm incredibly passionate about ending gender-based violence and ensuring that every woman and girl feels empowered and safe in their communities. I believe in a world where women and girls can thrive without fear of violence or discrimination. I want to put in the work to ensure that everyone, regardless of gender or background, feels seen, heard, and valued. It's a significant goal, but I believe that even small steps can lead to substantial change. I'm committed to using my voice to make a positive impact and drive meaningful change toward a safer, more inclusive, and accessible world for all individuals.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
The best advice I've ever received is to embrace authenticity and stay true to myself. It's easy to get caught up in trying to meet others' expectations or mold ourselves into what we think we should be, but true fulfillment comes from embracing who we are, quirks and all.
This advice has guided me in both my personal and professional life, reminding me to trust my instincts, follow my passions, and speak my truth, even when it's difficult. It's a reminder to prioritise authenticity over perfection and to celebrate the unique qualities that make me who I am.
Ultimately, embracing authenticity has allowed me to cultivate deeper connections, pursue meaningful work, and live a life that feels genuinely fulfilling.
Best business: Mine of course! Aside from that, I love Groundstone, It's just such a welcoming and friendly place, the coffee is great, the food is delicious, and the staff are wonderful. It's my choice of venue for every meeting and of course our regular Sunday morning coffee (and babyccino).
Best place to eat: The Union Bank is always my go to. The service, the food, the wine - Bliss!
Best event to attend: I'm going to have to go with the Rainbow Festival after this year's event - It was an amazing weekend and loads of fun! I can't wait for next year and the years to come.
Hidden Gem: The Falls Waterfalls at Summer Hill Creek is one of my favourite little hideaways to go relax with a picnic with a view and go for a swim - But don't tell anyone!
