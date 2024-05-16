Oh, snow! City set to freeze through coldest weekend of the year

Orange will shiver through its coldest weekend of the year ... but will we see any snow?
Orange will hit a top of 12 degrees on Saturday before dipping again on Sunday with a maximum of 10 degrees being forecast.
Weatherzone.com is also predicting the overnight temperatures to plummet to minus 2 degrees.
It's likely we'll freeze through the weekend as well, with Weatherzone indicating these cool temperatures could feel up to "five degrees cooler with strong southerly winds adding to the windchill".
It's Orange's first real hit of winter with the average top temperature for May currently sitting 1.1 degrees above average. Our average top temperature for May, 2024 is at 15.3 degrees.
While it will be cold, there's little-to-no rain forecast for Orange this weekend. Meaning junior sport, while extra chilly, will likely go ahead.
As a result of a lack of precipitation in the air, it's unlikely Orange will see any snow.
Most of the snow falls this weekend are predicted in Tasmania, with forecasters indicating some falls could be as low as 600 metres.
Weatherzone says the Victoria alps could also see snow down to 1400 metres, and while the NSW alps could see a dusting it doesn't look like much will fall over the region at this stage.
Road access to the top of Mount Canobolas remains open as of 10.30am on Thursday.
