'We need to act early': significant rate rise approved for Blayney

A significant rate rise has been greenlit for the Blayney Shire Council area.
Homeowners are set to be hit with a 33.1 per cent hike over the next three years.
"Certainly no one is happy about cost of living pressures but the community has been pretty good," mayor Scott Ferguson told the Central Western Daily.
"We could have easily delayed this until after the election, but this current council decided we need to act early ... I'm proud of that.
"A lot of funding has been stripped from local governments ... That's the elephant in the room and it's hurt.
"Council's can't just keep operating without support from state and federal governments ... the whole system isn't working properly."
Under the plan, rates would rise 10 per cent every year until 2027.
The application for a rate increase above the 4.9 per cent cap was submitted in January, 2024 and approved by the state government this week.
Rate rise plans will go to public exhibition this month. A vote on the finalised budget is planned in June.
