Athletes ready to rep the green and gold with one having overcome brain tumour to get there

Less than two years after undergoing the second brain surgery of her young life, Liesel Haberecht will be representing her country on a global stage.
The 23-year-old Orange woman was selected in the Australian team taking part in the 2024 World Triathlon Multisport World Championships in Townsville.
To make that accomplishment even more impressive, she only took up the sport during her first year of university.
"During high school I was really keen on swimming. I did swim squads and carnivals so that was something I always enjoyed," she said.
"I could ride a bike but learning to cycle competitively is a whole other thing."
But just a year into the sport, Haberecht had to put things on hold so that doctors could remove a benign tumour from her brain.
A few year passed and in March 2023, the budding young star underwent yet another surgery.
The tumour was located in her cerebellum, the section of brain which affects coordination and balance.
"That's the biggest difficulty I've had since the surgery," Haberecht added.
But in August that same year, she was back training once more with a goal to re-build her neuro-pathways and learn how to be an athlete again.
"It was easy in the sense that I had a smooth recovery. Difficult adjusting to training schedules again and finding enough stamina to meet my goals," she said.
"I'm really grateful for this opportunity and I couldn't have done it without my coach telling me I should give it a go."
Haberecht isn't the only Orange athlete making her way to Townsville in August though.
Tess McKeown, Sam Bayada and Bianca de Swardt will also don the green and gold, something the 16-year-old Bayada can't wait do do.
"You get to represent Australia ... I don't think there's any better feeling," he said.
Having started to compete in triathlons as a 12-year-old, Bayada came into the sport with a "fair bit" of swimming experience.
But as he's gotten older, the cycling portion of the event has become his bread and butter.
"The running I had to work really hard for, but once I got going, consistency came pretty easy," he added.
As for McKeown, the 16-year-old only started training for triathlons at the beginning of 2023.
Like her other Orange compatriots, she didn't come into the sport without some experience though.
"I was a runner. I've been running since Covid when I picked it up for fun," McKeown said.
"Cycling was alright because I'd done a bit of mountain biking with my family, but swimming was rough to begin with."
Having now found the right balance between all three disciplines, McKeown hopes she's got what it takes put in a good showing, even though she'll have her hands full elsewhere.
"I do accelerated religion so (the world championships) clashes with my HSC trials," she added.
"But I'm super excited."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.