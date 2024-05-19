How long do Orange motorists have to wait for a green light on Summer Street?

Which traffic lights are a breeze to navigate and which will leave you questioning where you went wrong in life?
It's a question many Orange motorists have wondered during their daily commute through the CBD and now we have the answers.
On Wednesday, May 15, Central Western Daily's roving reporter Riley Krause was on the hunt to find out which set of traffic lights up and down Summer Street had the city's drivers waiting the shortest - and longest - amount of time.
What he also looked to determine was whether the time of day makes a difference in determining how long a green light lasts for.
To do this, we got the stopwatch out for three key periods of the day; post morning rush (9.30am to 10am), school pickup (2.40pm to 3.10pm) and knock-off time (4.50pm to 5.15pm).
But before we get to the full results, what did Transport for NSW - the government body responsible for traffic lights around the state - have to say on the matter?
Well, a spokesman confirmed that intersections along Summer Street are linked as part of the Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System which allocates the length of green time based on current traffic flows.
"Sensors embedded beneath the road measure the number and density of traffic approaching the lights in each direction and allocate green lights accordingly," the spokesman said.
"The length of time the lights stay green varies in response to changing traffic conditions."
They added the cycle time was dependent on the density of traffic at any one time.
"If there is significant volume on Summer Street, the cycle time will be higher and the time to wait for a green signal on the side street will be longer (maximum two minutes)," they said.
"Likewise, when traffic is lighter the cycle time is lower and the time to wait for a green signal is shorter."
So with all of that said, what did the results show, remembering these figures cover the intersections from Peisley Street at the bottom end of town, to Sale Street at the top.
Let's start off with our 9.30am to 10am slot.
On average, the biggest gaps between between routes at a single intersection came at either end of the city.
Although drivers were given roughly 27 seconds to get through the set of lights heading towards North Orange on the Peisley Street intersection, as well as in and out of town, those heading out towards the hospital only had 18 seconds.
An even bigger gap emerged at the other end, where those travelling along Sale Street had just 19 seconds on average before being met with a red light, compared to 34 seconds for people driving along Summer Street down into town.
For our school run drivers, there was a clear intersection that favoured one way over another.
Those heading up (27 seconds) and down (31 seconds) along Summer had a huge gap over those travelling along Lords Place, which averaged just 14 seconds between green and red lights.
This is where we have unsurprisingly seen a big jump in times across the entirety of Summer Street.
The average wait between green and red lights at all 11 intersections was up compared to two hours prior.
The most notable increase was at the Summer-Anson Street lights. Those travelling up and down Summer Street had 43 seconds on average to make their light, while those travelling Along Anson had 36 seconds. These were 26 and 17 second increases on the afternoon times.
So where and when are you most likely to be stuck waiting in traffic?
Well, it should come as no surprise that with longer green light times in the evening, come longer wait times as well.
The longer wait came for those travelling along Lords Place (76 seconds), followed by that same intersection heading towards Bathurst Road (74 seconds).
Next up came at the other three-pronged intersection of Peisley and Summer where those travelling towards Bathurst Road had to wait 73 seconds and those heading towards North Orange were stopped for 71 seconds.
Transport for NSW said it would continue to monitor intersections in an effort to make sure they operate efficiently and safely.
