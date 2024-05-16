Crackdown on alleged DV offenders: five on the run, police continue search

Arrest warrants have been issued by police in the hunt to find five men in Orange and surrounding towns as part of a domestic violence crackdown.
The handful of men in the Central West are wanted by authorities under the Operation Amarok VI banner.
It's a state-wide operation targeting offences related to domestic violence [DV].
Those wanted by police on alleged charges are: Carson Carr, Michael Cotter, Harley Lynch, Peter Moore and Lindsay Morgan.
All males listed below carry a police warning for people not to approach any of them, but to contact their local police station with information directly.
Intel can also be phoned into the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
Police have issued several arrest warrants to apprehend this man.
Aged 30 years old, Peter Moore is wanted by authorities regarding alleged serious domestic violence-related offences.
He is known to frequent the Orange, Bourke and Wee Waa areas.
Moore is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a thin build, and estimated 165 to 175 centimetres tall with brown eyes, black hair and facial hair.
A warrant has been issued by police to apprehend this man.
Michael Liam Cotter is 23 years old and is wanted by authorities relating to alleged contravene prohibition/restriction apprehended violence order [AVO].
He is known to frequent the Molong area.
Cotter is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build and 180 to 185 centimetres tall with brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
A warrant has been issued by police to apprehend this man.
Aged 41 years old, Lindsay James Morgan is wanted by authorities relating to alleged contravene prohibition/restriction apprehended violence order [AVO].
He is also wanted in relation to alleged offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
This man is known to frequent Orange and Walgett areas.
Morgan is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a medium build and 170 to 180 centimetres tall with brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
A warrant has been issued by police to apprehend this man.
Carson Kyle Carr, 25 years old, is wanted by authorities regarding alleged serious domestic violence-related offences.
He is known to frequent the Dubbo, Forbes, Gunningbland and Parkes areas.
Carr is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a medium build and 160 to 165 centimetres tall with brown eyes, black hair and is unshaven.
Police have issued several arrest warrants to apprehend this man.
Aged 32 years old, Harley Allan Lynch is wanted by authorities regarding alleged serious domestic violence-related offences.
He is known to frequent the Goonumbla and Parkes areas.
Lynch is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium to solid build and is 175 to 185 centimetres tall with dark brown eyes and brown hair.
