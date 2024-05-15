Huge call after mining giant's admission

A member of the Upper House Inquiry into mining in NSW has sensationally called for Cadia Valley to have one of its licenses stripped.
Senior journalist Riley Krause has had a look the latest Cadia Annual Review where it revealed potentially toxic waste has seeped into groundwater on site at the Cadia mine.
The news led one Greens MP to launch a stinging attack on Orange's mine, calling for it to be stripped of its Environment Protection Licence.
Elsewhere, Will Davis has the latest news on a the fate of a historic tree in Orange - will it or won't it come down?
Em Gobourg has an exclusive interview with the owners of Orange's newest dining space. Our pictures and video tour of the venue certainly look lavish. Check them out here.
And one of Orange's brightest young rugby league talents - who has had his time in the NRL cut short by injury - was back in the region this week.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, editor
