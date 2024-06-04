Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

From PolAir to fingerprints: How teen's state-wide crime spree came undone

By Staff Reporters
June 5 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager who was involved in a string of break and enters has been sentenced after spending three-and-a-half months in jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.