Timeline for conservatorium and planetarium completion revealed

A timeline for completion of the Orange conservatorium and planetarium has been revealed as work continues at the site.
The multi-million dollar project is now due to open August 14, 2025.
A construction update provided to Orange City Council this week revealed work is running on schedule and sewerage has been connected.
"The project has been tracking well overall against the program," the report said.
"Commencement of detailed earthworks has begun. The rainwater tank and on-site detention tank have been installed.
"Over the next period detailed earthworks will continue and the footings will be poured."
During construction a large concrete slab and decommissioned gas tanks were unexpectedly found on the site.
The Orange conservatorium and planetarium has been years in the making.
Finalised plans for the 3535 square-metre complex include a 280-seat auditorium, 64-seat planetarium, 40 rehearsal spaces, a foyer, bar, kitchen, offices, and bathrooms.
Construction costs are estimated at about $33.5 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.