Staying active and looking after our own: What's the Orange MP been up to?

The tragic death of Molly Ticehurst at Forbes last month was a tipping point for change. Molly's death followed a number of domestic violence-related deaths across the nation, which unquieted an enraged community, who've collectively said, enough is enough. Immediately following Molly's passing, I've been in direct communication with the Premier about necessary changes which I see are needed to better protect victims of domestic violence and prevent other women facing the same fate as Molly.
The Premier listened, and his government have responded with an announcement this week. Alleged offenders accused of serious domestic violence offences would now have a presumption against bail. Bail will no longer be determined by a court registrar. For all other domestic violence offences which do not amount to a serious domestic violence offence, those determining bail are required to consider domestic abuse risk factors, or 'red flags'.
The electronic monitoring of accused persons while on bail for serious domestic violence offences will also be trialled. This aligns with what the community have been calling for under the name, "Molly's Law".
I have asked some questions of the government to clarify timeframes around security provisions provided by their 'staying home leaving violence' program, which are critical to the protection of victims in their own home.
I strongly support these reforms, and thank the government for listening and responding.
A large crowd gathered at Lions Park in Forbes for the "Molly Mattered" walk for Molly. Ticehurst around beautiful Lake Forbes on a sunny Sunday morning. Everyone was encouraged to wear bright clothes to honour and remember Molly on this day as a young mother, daughter, sister, child educator, work colleague, friend and community member -whose life was tragically cut short.
Physical and mental health for all in our community has been a big focus of my representation over the current and previous terms of parliament. I will always lead by example and encourage the community to consider the importance of health for long and fulfilling lives. As I've always said, an active community is a healthy community.
I've continued the campaign and perhaps a few of you have recently seen me popping up about the place with a cameraman in tow while filming a new advertisement. I want to thank Madeleine Waters and her team at Central West Gymsports for facilitating a film shoot in their indoor ninja park. The young and nimble gymnasts appeared to enjoy themselves as they navigated the course.
A massive shout out to Carl Smith for wrangling the Orange Eagles representative girls' basketball players for the shoot as well. The players put on an impressive display of their basketball prowess, and I reckon they're all MVPs!
A local stay active advertising campaign wouldn't be right without including Tenpin bowling, home of the current world champion of the sport. Thanks to Marisa and Aldo Belmonte for having me and my film and production crew along to Orange Tenpin bowl, capturing the best smiles, fist-pumps and high-fives going around. Thanks to all the participants and those who gave me a few pointers on how to improve my game.
It's been encouraging to see the eagerness of sporting groups to be involved in this campaign. A shout out to Andrew Barnes, who has proved his own athleticism in capturing the action, which my team and I hope to share with you all in the coming months. Until then, stay active everyone!
The subject of health continues. As part of Nation Heart Week, observed last week, the Heart Foundation visited NSW Parliament to run some free blood pressure and blood testing for MPs and parliament staff. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to keep my own health in check. These quick and simple tests can pick up problems in early stages and prevent longer term and more serious issues. Make the time to look after your health, and heart week is every week - in my opinion!
